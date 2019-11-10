TONOPAH, Ariz. — Authorities seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana and four pounds of cannabis at a grow house in Tonopah on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, detectives received information that two suspects were illegally growing and selling marijuana.

Officials say the suspects had eight rooms that were designed for growing marijuana. Six of the rooms were in operation at the time deputies served their search warrant.

Authorities also found a closed loop butane lab at the residence.

Deputies also seized several rifles, growing and manufacturing equipment, and $20,100 in cash.

The suspects were not immediately identified.