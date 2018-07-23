The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody after she crashed her car and shot at first responders in the west Valley late Sunday night.

On Monday, MCSO identified the woman as Annette Dennis.

According to MCSO, Dennis ended up in a desert area near Perryville Road and Olive Avenue.

When deputies and fire personnel arrived to the area, Dennis fired shots toward them, MCSO said.

Dennis eventually got out of her car and stood in the middle of the road. First responders were able to back out of the area safely.

MCSO said Dennis "failed to follow further orders" and was eventually taken into custody with the help of a K-9. No first responders were injured.

Dennis was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she attempted to grab a deputy’s handgun while he was serving in a phlebotomist capacity, MCSO said. She was restrained and later cleared from the hospital.

Officials believe Dennis may have been impaired at the time of the incident.

