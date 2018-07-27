LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - A man who was shot by a Valley homeowner Thursday night may have been trying to enter the wrong house while thinking it was his own, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives.

According to MCSO, a woman called 911 just before 11 p.m. to report a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. She told the dispatcher that she could see a man inside the vehicle who she did not know.

MCSO said the man eventually approached the home and attempted to enter through the front door. The woman warned the man she was armed.

According to MCSO, the man continued his attempts to enter the house and the woman shot him through the door.

MCSO said the woman was alone in the home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies arrived to the home and found the man with a gunshot wound on the doorstep, MCSO said. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

According to MCSO, detectives believe this might have been a case of "mistaken household." The man may have thought he was trying to enter his own home when he was shot by the actual homeowner.

Detectives believe alcohol may have been a factor as to why the man was confused, MCSO said.

12 News spoke to one neighbor who said at least once a month he pulls into the wrong driveway or completely passes his home altogether, because the houses in that Litchfield Park neighborhood look similar. Especially, he said, at night.

Criminal charges are pending the investigation, according to MCSO.

