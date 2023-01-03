MCSO: Suspect caught after chase ends outside Denny's in Fountain Hills

The suspect was apprehended outside a Denny's in Fountain Hills after attempting to evade the Maricopa County deputies.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — A shooting suspect was detained early Tuesday morning in Fountain Hills after they attempted to flee from law enforcement and crashed into a power box, causing some local businesses to lose electricity.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to Pueblo and Grande boulevards for reports of a shooting.

Deputies learned a vehicle had been following another car and the driver was allegedly shooting at them. The suspect then fled from deputies before crashing their car into a power box, MCSO said.

The suspect proceeded to flee on foot and was later apprehended outside a Denny's restaurant near Shea and Saguaro boulevards.

No injuries were reported during Tuesday's incident.

MCSO said the incident is still under investigation and did not disclose the suspect's identity.

