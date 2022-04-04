MCSO Lieutenant dies after single-vehicle crash on State Route 202

According to officials, around 11 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to the scene on State Route 202 near milepost 55.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A lieutenant with the Maricopa County Sherriff's Office died recently after being involved in a single-car crash on March 31.

According to officials, around 11 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to the scene on State Route 202 near milepost 55. Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as Michael Philip Bocchino.

Bocchino was reportedly transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Officials later released that Bocchino was a Lieutenant with the MCSO.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Stay tuned to the 12 News website for additional details as they are released.

