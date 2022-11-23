MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store

A man was stabbed early Wednesday morning at a Fry's store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads.

MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Once deputies arrived, they discovered an altercation had occurred between two adults that ended in one of them getting stabbed. The victim, who was an employee of the grocery store, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, MCSO said.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived and MCSO is continuing to investigate the incident. MCSO offered no further details about the suspect.

