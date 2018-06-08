FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Officials have identified the hotel guest who was shot and killed in a domestic violence shooting Friday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old John Kimmel was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived at the Centerstone Plaza Hotel on Saguaro Boulevard.

Deputies detained the victim's ex-wife, 27-year-old Jeannette Kimmel, at the scene. Officials said Sunday that she is the suspect in this case, but they are investigating possible self-defense.

PREVIOUS: MCSO investigating 'domestic violence shooting' at Fountain Hills hotel

The hotel manager, Gary O Lvov, released a statement and said the guest who died was a man who had checked in Friday for a two-day "staycation."

The shooting occurred in a hotel room around midnight Friday, according to MCSO.

A previous version of this story said that Jeannette Kimmel had been arrested. MCSO clarified Monday that she was detained, not arrested, while they investigate the possibility of self-defense.

© 2018 KPNX