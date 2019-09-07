PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer was arrested Monday on an assault charge after deploying his Taser on an inmate without justification, according to the sheriff's office.

MCSO said 48-year-old Detention Officer Anthony Nguyen was placed on administrative leave when the investigation into the incident began Feb. 19. The sheriff's office said Nguyen's use of his Taser was deemed excessive force by policy.

Investigators recommended a charge of misdemeanor assault on Monday, and Nguyen was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail shortly before 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office said it is currently in the process of terminating Nguyen's employment.