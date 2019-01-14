QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Armando Gomez, who was in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash in Queen Creek on Jan. 9, was released from the hospital Monday and is now recovering at home, MCSO said.

The incident happened on Chandler Heights Road just east of 188th Street, MCSO said.

The driver was not arrested after impairment was not a factor in the accident, MCSO said.

"We would like to thank all of you for your wishes, thoughts and continued support," Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said.

Deputy Gomez is a 10-year veteran with MCSO.

Deputy Gomez was hit one day after a Salt River police officer Clayton Townsend was hit and killed on Loop 101 during a traffic stop.