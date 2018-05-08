YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A Maricopa County Sheriff’s K-9 is recovering and a pit bull is dead after a fight between the two dogs led to the K-9's handler shooting the pit bull Saturday night.

MCSO said deputies responded to a home near 111th and Peoria avenues around 9 p.m. Saturday for a fight. When the deputies arrived, homeowners told them the suspects had run out the back door.

A deputy and his K-9 made their way into the alley to look for the suspects when a pit bull came out of the backyard and attacked the K-9, the sheriff’s office said.

The handler tried to separate the dogs but couldn’t, as the pit bull had latched onto the K-9, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the handler, having run out of options, shot the pit bull with his service weapon. The pit bull did not survive his injuries.

The K-9 suffered puncture wounds to the chest and was taken to the vet for medical care, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are no reported injuries other than the two dogs.

