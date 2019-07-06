PHOENIX — Three people were arrested at a Phoenix-area mall this week for allegedly possessing thousands of fentanyl pills believed to be worth $154,000.

Roberto Yescas, Ines Acosta and Edwin Veliz-Flores were arrested Wednesday at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Roberto Yescas was arrested at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe on Wednesday for allegedly possessing 14,000 fentanyl pills believed to be worth $154,000.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Edwin Veliz-Flores was arrested at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe on Wednesday for allegedly possessing 14,000 fentanyl pills believed to be worth $154,000.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Ines Acosta was arrested at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe on Wednesday for allegedly possessing 14,000 fentanyl pills believed to be worth $154,000.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Detectives allegedly saw Yescas and Veliz-Flores exchange a large bag in the parking lot of the mall when they attempted to arrest the pair.

The sheriff's office said the men attempted to flee after detectives approached them, with Yescas jumping into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Acosta.

All three suspects were taken into custody shortly after without further incident.

RELATED: Arizona dad, son accused of transporting hundreds of fentanyl pills

Detectives seized about 14,000 pills in two large packages, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects have since been booked into Fourth Avenue Jail, where they are facing charges for drug possession and selling drugs.

RELATED: Arizona high school student accused of possessing 3,200 fentanyl pills