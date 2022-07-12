MCSO: Constable serving court papers involved in shooting, 1 dead

Authorities say a constable was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A local constable serving court documents at a Phoenix apartment complex was involved in a shooting that turned deadly Tuesday morning, police say.

The constable was attempting to serve court papers near Thomas Road and 46th Street at about 10 a.m. when they encountered gunfire.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the constable returned gunfire and the situation resulted in one fatality.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, nor has their cause of death.

MCSO says its deputies are continuing to investigate the incident and the agency had no further information to release on the matter.

Constables are elected officials assigned to serve restraining orders, civil subpoenas, seizure notices, and other judicial records.

