MCSO bringing back motorcycle unit after 13 years

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said grant funding is allowing the agency to redeploy its motorcycle unit.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it's bringing back the agency's motorcycle patrol unit after budget cuts demobilized the unit 13 years ago.

After receiving $167,000 in grant funding from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, MCSO is purchasing five new motorcycles and proceeding to redeploy its motorcycle unit.

MCSO said it discontinued the use of motorcycles during the economic downturn of the late 2000s due to a lack of funding and staffing.

“Although it’s been 13 years since the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had a motorcycle unit, it is one of the most effective tools in promoting traffic safety,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. “Our hope is that by bringing the motor unit back, we can focus on traffic safety through positive and specific traffic enforcement."

The unit will be tasked with conducting DUI enforcement, traffic collision investigations, and aggressive driving enforcement.

