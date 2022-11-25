2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

The bodies were found Friday morning by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear.

The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has not disclosed how the two people died but indicated this was an "isolated" incident and there's no threat to the public.

Roads in this area may be closed for the next few hours as MCSO investigates this incident.

MCSO is on scene in reference a suspicious vehicle on MC85 near Cotton Ln. Two deceased adults were found. We do believe this is an isolated incident, there are no outstanding threats to the community. MC85 is closed between Cotton Lane and Sarival for this investigation. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) November 25, 2022

