MCSO: 2 men drown at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz — The bodies of two men were recovered Monday from Lake Pleasant after their inflatable kayak capsized the day before.

On the night of March 5, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls from witnesses who reported hearing swimmers yell out for help at Lake Pleasant's Roadrunner Campsite.

Deputies found a kayak that had capsized and two different shoes floating in the water. But there was no sign of any swimmers in distress, MCSO said.

The agency continued searching the following day, March 6, and found 28-year-old Christopher Govoni about 55 feet underwater near Roadrunner Island. About 100 feet away, the body of 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz was also found underwater.

"Neither kayaker was wearing a life vest, and no life vests were located near the search areas," MCSO wrote in a statement.

Investigators believe the men were about 600 feet from shore at the time when they went underwater.

It is not yet known what caused their kayak to capsize. The case is still under investigation.

