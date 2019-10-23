One person was killed in a four vehicle crash on MC 85 overnight Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said the crash happened east of the main entrance of the Sedona Peaks apartment complex in Avondale.

Two people were underneath a vehicle attaching tow straps when another vehicle rear-ended one of the vehicles they were working on, according to MCSO.

The two people were taken to a hospital where one of them was later pronounced dead. Both of them had life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.