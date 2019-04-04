PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said the Valley should be aware of a scam attempting to collect donations for the shelter.

According to MCACC spokesman Jose Santiago, someone has been going out soliciting donations from people and saying they are doing so on behalf of the shelter. Santiago said they are not "associated with us in any manner."

Santiago says the shelter does not call or go door-to-door to collect donations of any kind. Organizations or groups that do collect donations on behalf of MCACC will contact the shelter first.

If you are approached for a donation either at your home or out in public by someone saying they are working with MCACC, Santiago says you should contact local authorities.