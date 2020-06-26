Masks are now required at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

Masks will always be required indoors except when eating or drinking.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Face coverings are now required for anyone visiting Caesars network properties, including Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, the company’s CEO said Thursday.

CEO Tony Rodio says the company is taking the measures even though the city of Maricopa and Pinal County has not ordered a mandatory mask policy in public areas or businesses.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

“The scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrent to spreading COVID-19 from person-to-person,” Rodio said.

The casino has been open since May 15, and coronavirus cases have sharply risen across the state since the end of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.

A beloved father and security guard at Lone Butte Casino near Chandler died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19, and his family says few people wore masks around him.