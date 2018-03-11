TEMPE, Ariz — We're just days away from a historic election in Arizona as the state will elect its first-ever female senator, either Martha McSally or Kyrsten Sinema.

Both candidates will undoubtedly be extremely busy leading up to Tuesday's election, and both will be in the same location Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State (4-4) hosts No. 15 Utah (6-2) for its homecoming game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

McSally will sing the pregame national anthem and Sinema will serve as an honorary captain.

Sinema has four degrees from ASU.

It won't be the first time McSally has sung the national anthem at a sporting event. She sang the anthem at an Arizona basketball game last year and at a Phoenix Suns game earlier this year.