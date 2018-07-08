12 News anchors Mark Curtis, Emma Jade and Paul Gerke were nominated for 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, the Academy announced Monday.

Curtis, Jade and Gerke were nominated in the category of Talent - Anchor - News for the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The region includes Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Phoenix and Tucson.

Mark Curtis anchors 12 News evenings on First @ 4, 12 News at 5, 12 News at 6 and 12 News at 10.

Emma Jade and Paul Gerke co-anchor 12 Today, which airs 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekday mornings, followed by the 12 Today After Show on Facebook Live, weekdays at 7:30 a.m.

The announcement was released early by the Academy ahead of the full list of nominees that will be released August 13. The Rocky Mountain Emmys will be pre-releasing four more categories later this week.

Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards Gala will be held Sept. 22 in north Phoenix. Tickets go on sale in August. John

