PHOENIX - Thousands of marijuana advocates flocked to the Phoenix convention center Saturday hoping to learn the latest and greatest in pot.

The US Cannabis Conference and Expo featured more than 100 companies, promoting everything from devices, to food to advocacy.

Thousands of professionals, patients and entrepreneurs all flooded the hall, making it clear that marijuana is big business.

“The business ramifications of this an industry like this in Arizona is phenomenal...that comes in the form of jobs and tax revenue,” said Daron Babin, the CEO of the event.

For pot, times have clearly changed.

Recent studies show that more than 60 percent of Americans support legalizing weed - numbers that continue to grow.

Arizona is one of 30 states that allow for medical use, with nine more legalizing it recreationally.

The state says there’s roughly 180 thousand medical users in Arizona and supporters say marijuana has already gone mainstream.

“The train’s left the station…there’s no question about it,” said Babin

Some of the vendors at the event may surprise you.

There was a wellness center, a military veteran’s lounge and even a kid-friendly zone. Speakers hosted panels on everything from cultivation, to law to marketing.

“I’ll tell you when change start to happens, it’s when some of these senior lawmakers have a family member that runs into some of these same chronic illness issues,” said Babin.

Organizers have already lined up sponsors and a location for next year’s event in Miami

Ironically no one at the event was high, because consumption was not allowed.

© 2018 KPNX