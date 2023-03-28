New county manager selected for Maricopa County

Jen Pokorski has been selected as the new Maricopa County manager. She will replace the retiring Joy Rich.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Jen Pokorski has been selected as the new manager of Maricopa County. She was chosen to fill the role after a national search and several rounds of interviews.

The county manager oversees more than 40 departments and also works to carry out the Board of Supervisors' vision for the county.

Pokorski has worked for Maricopa County since 2005. She currently manages seven departments.

“Jen is a tremendous leader who has a passion for solving problems efficiently and with deep care and concern for the people involved,” said Board Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4.

Pokorski said she is honored to take on the new leadership role.

"I believe in the power of government to do good because I’ve seen firsthand the impact our services and programs have. I also believe government must be responsive and accountable to residents because I’ve worked directly with folks whose lives are impacted by our action or inaction," Pokorski said. "Those things will never be far from my mind as I work to carry out the Board’s vision for Maricopa County.”

She replaces Joy Rich, who is set to retire on April 7. Rich has served as county manager for nearly seven years.

Help us welcome our next county manager, Jen Pokorski! Jen's a longtime public servant chosen by the Board of Supervisors to be the next "CEO" of the nation's fastest-growing county. She'll step into her new role early next month!https://t.co/eLJA2i3T2r pic.twitter.com/2cI6eE8RDw — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) March 28, 2023

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.