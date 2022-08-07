Maricopa families needing emergency shelter on waitlist more than 3 months long

There are 50 more families on the waitlist for shelter too. Brown-Gambino said the waitlist at this time in 2021 was only 30 families.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — More than 200 families in Maricopa County are waiting to try and secure a place to call home.

The UMOM New Day Centers anticipate they will wait about three months for an emergency shelter space.

Back in November, the waitlist was at about two months.

Families on the streets

UMOM's family housing hub is how families get placed in family shelters in Maricopa County, taking in 75 percent of families needing shelter.

Tish Brown-Gambino, UMOM's Chief Program Officer, said 170 families in Maricopa County are currently living in their cars or on the street and need immediate shelter.

There are 50 more families on the waitlist for shelter too.

Brown-Gambino said the waitlist at this time in 2021 was only 30 families leaving UMOM's 160-family campus full practically all the time.

"Once you get into a shelter, you may be staying up to 105, 110 days, because you can't find that affordable unit in a neighborhood that's safe, that has all the resources you need for your family," Brown-Gambino said.

'All too common'

Cassandra Bergren, her boyfriend and their 8-month-old daughter now have a place because of UMOM's family shelter.

Before that, Bergren said they were living in her car for a month and a half after she and her mom had a disagreement.

"She ended up kicking us out pretty much and I lost my job," Bergren said.

Bergren said they got the notification to stay at UMOM on the last night after staying a few days in a hotel.

"I would have never seen myself in this situation," Bergren said.

"Cassandra's story is all too common at this point," Brown-Gambino said.

Affordable housing needed

Brown-Gambino said between the eviction moratorium ending last year, and people being priced out of their rents, they're seeing new faces needing shelter.

"Their landlords just went sky high with the rent, and they're unable to pay that increase in rent," Brown-Gambino said.

Brown-Gambino said a disproportionate number of people of color are being affected, saying help to divert families experiencing homelessness can help, but affordable housing is continually needed.

"In order to get folks out into the community, we need that housing," Brown-Gambino said.

Most people that are coming through UMOM's doors are not struggling with mental health concerns, but the trauma from experiencing homelessness.

"Housing is health care, housing is wellness. And at any point in time, you could be two paychecks away from being that person in the car," Brown-Gambino said.

