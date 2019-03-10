Maricopa County has a new chief prosecutor and its the first female to hold the job in the county's history, according to county officials.

In a tweet, county officials said Allister Adel was selected as the county's chief prosecutor after a unanimous vote Thursday by the Board of Supervisors.

Adel will take over the job from Bill Montgomery who resigned after Gov. Doug Ducey appointed him to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Adel is expected to be sworn-in Thursday morning.