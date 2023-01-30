Officers involved in violent arrest in October won't face charges, MCAO says

A Grand Jury has declined to indict Officer Eddie Becerra after the Phoenix Police Department recommended charges against him and another officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

Two Phoenix police officers who were captured on video violently kicking a suspect they were attempting to detain inside a convenience store will not face charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) announced on Monday.

The incident happened on Oct. 27 when officers Eddie Becerra and Nicholas Beck attempted to arrest Harry Denman after the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at a patrol car near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The officers chased Denman into a convenience store in the area where they were recorded kicking Denman, stomping on his head, and hitting him with their guns while he was on the ground. A bystander caught the moment on camera.

Denman was hospitalized after the incident, and the Phoenix Police Department recommended aggravated assault charges for Becerra and Beck.

After reviewing the evidence, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office determined that Becerra's actions warranted a criminal charge, but there was not a reasonable likelihood of conviction for Beck's conduct.

Court documents state that Beck's conduct occurred before Denman was handcuffed and before his gun was located, and as such would likely not secure a conviction. Beck's case was not presented to a grand jury.

Prosecutors presented Becerra's case to a Maricopa County Grand Jury on Thursday, Jan. 26. The presentation included body cam footage, surveillance video provided by the store, and bystander video.

The grand jury declined to issue an indictment against officer Becerra.

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said that an administrative investigation into the incident is still underway, and both Becerra and Beck are on administrative leave.

A full copy of Becerra's Grand Jury Order can be found here. You can read the MCAO's full statement below:

Up to Speed