Maricopa County treasurer offers state $1 billion loan to help economy during pandemic

"Rather than just let the money essentially sit on a shelf, collecting dust, it made sense to us to offer that money to the state," treasurer Royce Flora said.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The treasurer of Maricopa County announced Tuesday that he is willing to loan the state $1 billion to help it recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds for the loan will be coming out of the county’s $6.7 billion investment portfolio, which reportedly has little effect on the county’s taxpayers, the county's treasurer, Royce Flora, said in a press release.

“Rather than just let the money essentially sit on a shelf, collecting dust, it made sense to us to offer that money to the state to solve its immediate problems, and we can do that in the form of a loan," Flora said.

The loan currently has no restrictions on what the state can use the money on. The treasurer also said he isn’t concerned about the payback and is more than willing to work with the governor on negotiating terms.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has reportedly not taken any action to offer an actual loan to the state, county spokesperson Fields Moseley said.

There is no word yet on whether Gov. Doug Ducey has accepted or rejected the loan.

Maricopa County, AZ | Official Website Impacted COUNTY SERVIces See how our county operations are evolving with the COVID-19 situation.