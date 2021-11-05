Maricopa County is the fastest-growing county in the US, report says

Maricopa County saw its population climb by 86,820, more than any other U.S. county, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County saw its population grow by 86,820 people, more than any other U.S. county. The greater Phoenix area was the fastest-growing top 10 metro areas, growing from 106,008 to 5.1 million people.

The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau as of July 1, 2020. The Census Bureau population estimates are different from the 2020 Decennial Census as the estimates are calculated projects for one full calendar year versus the 2020 Census is an actual count.

The City of Phoenix said the growth in size is due to news of job opportunities available in the greater Phoenix area. The city started seeing results in 2019, and the rise has continued. Job opportunities available include expanding knowledge economy, and growing technology, bioscience, and manufacturing sectors, officials said.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that the metro area grew on average 291 people every day. More than 80 percent of Arizona's 2020 population increase moved into Greater Phoenix. Normally, between 67 and 70 percent of Arizona's population lives in Phoenix.

Phoenix's metro area was the 16th fastest percentage nationally, the report says. Greater Phoenix remains the 10th most populous metro area, as the three largest, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, all lost substantial populations in 2020.

The increase is being helped by a steady birthrate while the rest of the nation is seeing a decline. In 2020, Greater Phoenix saw 57,251 up from 56,978 in 2019. That number has been holding constant around 57,000 from the last 5 years.

2020 saw a decrease in migrants moving to Greater Phoenix from foreign countries, with only 6,590 making the move from 15,575 in 2015.

