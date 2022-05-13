MCSO mistakenly released jail inmate after they stole another inmate's identity

The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from custody Thursday and the agency is working to issue a warrant for his arrest.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating how a jail inmate was mistakenly released from custody Thursday morning.

MCSO said Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another jail inmate and tricked staff into releasing him from jail. Pena had originally been booked on a warrant related to drug charges, MCSO said.

MCSO said the mistake was discovered about seven hours after Pena's release.

The agency is now attempting to get the courts to issue another warrant for Pena's arrest as MCSO launches an internal investigation into how Pena was released from custody.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said any evidence of negligence or policy violations will be addressed accordingly.

