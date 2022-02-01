Maricopa County reports highest eviction filings since before pandemic

Not since February 2020 has Maricopa County seen more than 5,000 eviction filings in one month.

The number of eviction cases filed last month in Maricopa County was the highest seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began nearly two years ago.

More than 5,200 eviction filings were recorded across the county in January -- a number not seen this high since February 2020, according to data released by the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

Once the pandemic began and eviction moratoriums went into effect across the country, evictions dropped dramatically in Maricopa County.

Throughout the rest of 2020, monthly eviction filings ranged between 1,500 and 3,400. December 2020 recorded more than 4,200 evictions before numbers started dropping again in early 2021.

They started rising again by the end of 2021 after the federal moratoriums expired and January 2022 marked the first month that's recorded more than 5,000 filings over the last two years.

In 2019, monthly eviction filings ranged between 4,300 and 6,200.

Rent prices in many Valley cities have been rising substantially during the pandemic, according to a recent report released by Apartment List.

Information on rental assistance programs available in Maricopa County can be found here.

