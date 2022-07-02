'She was a breath of knowledge': Maricopa County judge leaves behind lasting legacy

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz died from her injuries Saturday after being struck by a car in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Flags across the state are at half staff Monday for Maricopa County Superior Judge Rosa Mroz, who was fatally hit by a car.

The judge passed away from her injuries Saturday, after getting hit by a car Wednesday while crossing the street near 56th Street and Camelback Road. Phoenix police believe the driver, who stayed at the scene, ran a red light.

Officers haven’t revealed if the driver that hit Mroz will face any charges.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jay Polk knew Mroz through different stages in her career as a standout law student at ASU, law clerk, and a judge.

“It’s a true loss for her court of her family obviously friends and frankly the community,” said Polk.

Mroz was a Maricopa County Superior Court judge for nearly two decades. The mother of two, was also a mother-like figure on the bench.

“She was very famous for baking cookies and other baked goods for her jurors,” said Polk. He said she also shared her wisdom with fellow judges by creating guides for how to do the job better.

“She was a breath of knowledge,” said Polk

Her colleagues respected her both in and out of the courtroom

“She treated everyone the same and that’s with respect and dignity and I think that’s her legacy,” said Polk.

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) issued a statement Monday, saying in part:

“Judge Mroz’s tragic passing is an immense loss for the Arizona community and the legal community at large,” said NAPABA President A.B. Cruz III. “Judge Mroz made history as the first Asian American female judge of the Superior Court of Arizona and served in the role for nearly two decades. She was someone who not only had an outstanding list of accomplishments but was also a role model and mentor for others. We will remember and honor her for always fighting for justice and leading with great compassion. We send condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

