Maricopa County to invest $2 million into local opioid treatment organizations

The money will be invested into 12 organizations working to expand youth prevention and treatment, harm reduction and recovery programs.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — As the country grapples with an opioid epidemic, Maricopa County will invest $2 million in opioid settlement funds into 12 local organizations working to help people affected by the crisis.

"Opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 people in Maricopa County have gone up significantly since 2012, from 5.2 to 28.8 per 100K in 2021," the county said in a press release. "During that same timeframe, overdose death rates involving synthetic opioids (e.g., fentanyl) increased more than 6000%, from 2.4 to 25.9 per 100k. In both 2020 and 2021, about 91% of drug overdose deaths among those ages 15-24 involved synthetic opioids."

In response, Maricopa County is using the money gained from the recent Janssen opioid settlements and Mallinckrodt bankruptcy case to fund organizations focused on prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction. In addition to investments in community-based organization, the county has also invested $1.5 million in settlement funds into expanding a medication-assisted treatment program in Maricopa County jails.

“Sadly, this epidemic impacts more and more families every day,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4. “With this investment, we will support those agencies working on the front lines, helping residents find the resources they need while also supporting agencies working to prevent our youth from ever starting down the road of addiction.”

The following 12 organizations are receiving part of the $2 million: Banner Health Foundation, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, Chicanos por la Causa, Community Bridges, Community Medical Services, Live and Learn Arizona, Neighborhood Ministries, notMYkid, Rise Up! Glendale, Shot in the Dark, Skye's the Limit! Foundation and Terros Health.

So far, Maricopa County has received $12.5 million of the full $67.7 million awarded in the settlements. More information about the settlement can be found at maricopa.gov/SubstanceUse.

