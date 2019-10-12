An infant has died from the flu, marking the first pediatric flu death of the year in Maricopa County, county health officials say.

According to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the child was "too young to be immunized."

MCDPH said there were no child deaths in the county last year related to the flu, but three deaths the prior year.

“This incredibly sad case reminds us that even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death,” Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH, said in a release.

“This is a tragic reminder that anyone who is able to get the flu shot should, not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them who are most at risk of severe disease and death from the flu.”

Flu season is hitting Arizona early and hard. According to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services, reported cases of the flu are up a staggering 350% over the same time last year.

Maricopa County health officials say there have been 935 reported cases this flu season in the county.

"Although flu is ramping up about 6 weeks earlier this year than last year, it’s too early to tell how bad this season will be," officials said in a release.

County health officials said the "predominant strain" this flu season is influenza type B, which is "included in the flu vaccine."

“If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, please get vaccinated as soon as you can,” Dr. Sunenshine said in a release. “You can help prevent the spread of flu in our community, especially to seniors who don’t respond as well to the vaccine and those who can’t get vaccinated.”