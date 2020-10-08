Maricopa County has more homeless people on the streets than in shelters for first time, report shows

The annual Point in Time homeless count showed that a large number of people are living on the streets of Maricopa County, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from an April newscast.

For the first time in the county's history, there were more people living on the streets of Maricopa County than there were in shelters, even before the start of COVID-19, a new report shows.

As of Jan. 27, the unsheltered homeless population saw an 18% increase compared to 2019, with 3,767 people on the street compared to the 3,652 in shelters, according to the annual Point in Time homeless count.

“There is a steady increase in homelessness in Maricopa County, and with eviction rates being one of the highest in the nation, as well as shelter beds decreasing, our county is not keeping up with the impending crisis that is homelessness,” Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board co-Chair Tamara Wright said.

More than 7,000 people experienced homelessness in the county before the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands of more jobs, according to the report. That is an increase of 11% in the county's homeless population.

“We fear that the economic impacts of COVID-19 will create an even greater crisis as people who lost livelihoods struggle to maintain housing,” co-Chair of the Continuum of Care Board Sgt. Rob Ferraro said. “Well before the pandemic, the numbers continued to demonstrate the need for more affordable housing.”

After the count on Jan. 27, the data was reportedly cross-checked for duplicates and was combined with the number of people in shelters before being submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.