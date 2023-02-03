Maricopa County evictions highest since 2008 housing crisis, data shows

The total amount of evictions this January was 13% higher than what county courts called the "normal" for pandemic comparisons.

More than 7,000 Maricopa County residents were evicted during the first month of 2023, the largest amount of county evictions since the 2008 housing crisis.

January's data was also a 13% increase from what county officials had been calling "normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Maricopa County Justice Courts data. The latest numbers continue an increase in evictions for the seventh month straight.

"I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal, but surpassing normal," said Scott Davis, a public information officer with the county's justice courts.

The 7,031 county evictions in January rival the 7,273 evictions seen in September of 2008.

Since the housing market crash, county eviction numbers have hovered somewhere between 5,000 and 3,000 per month until eviction moratoriums put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic knocked those numbers down to the high 1,000s.

Experts were warning about a potential eviction "tsunami" after the moratorium on evictions expired in the fall of 2021. That tsunami never came, but evictions have continued to creep up month by month since the moratorium's lifting.

