Maricopa County detention officer killed in vehicle collision

Officer Folsome's died after his vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck on State Route 85, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

ARIZONA, USA — A detention officer from Maricopa County was killed on Tuesday after a vehicle collision, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that Detention Officer Folsome was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck on State Route 85.

“This loss is tragic and heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “I ask that Officer Folsome’s family receive all the love and support possible during this time of sadness and loss.”

The sheriff's office said they wanted to express their gratitude towards the Arizona Department of Public Safety for their investigation into the incident.