PHOENIX — Nearly 30 chihuahuas were rescued from an abandoned home in Phoenix Thursday afternoon thanks to two Maricopa County constables.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County Justice Courts said a constable was serving an eviction when she found the dogs.

The eviction complaint and summons had been signed on June 3. It gave the tenant five days to vacate the property near McDowell Road and 44th Street in Phoenix.

On Thursday, a constable arrived at the home to find the tenant was already gone, leaving the dogs behind.

The constable contacted the Arizona Humane Society to report the chihuahuas had been left "in deplorable conditions," MCJC said.

Another constable helped fill a pool of water for the dogs as respite from the heat while waiting for the humane society to take custody of the dogs.