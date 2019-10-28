The Maricopa County Board voted to suspend Assessor Paul Petersen Monday after determining the embattled assessor has neglected his job as he spends time in jail.

The Board unanimously voted to suspend Petersen for 120 days.

The decision comes after the board voted unanimously last Wednesday to take the vote to Monday. The board was required under state law to give Petersen five days to respond.

Petersen faces 62 state and federal felony charges in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas. He's accused of baby trafficking, medicaid fraud, theft and attempted money laundering in his adoption business.

Petersen has ignored calls from fellow Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and the County Board to resign.

His attorney previously told 12 News interview Petersen will fight any suspension, he's not resigning and he could be back on the job soon.

12 News' Bianca Buono is in Arkansas for continuing coverage of the case. stay with 12 News for the latest in his federal case.

12 News