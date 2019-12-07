PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a March 5, 2019, newscast.

An investigation into the crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle that killed a woman in Tempe in 2018 is back in Maricopa County after prosecutors in Prescott recommended no charges be pressed against the technology company.

Maricopa County Attorney's Office spokeswoman Amanda Steele said in an email that the office is "in receipt of the matter" involving the fatal March 18, 2018 crash.

"We thank the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office for their assistance in conducting an initial review of the case due to a conflict arising from a prior joint public communication effort between MCAO and Uber," part of the statement read.

"As we work on reviewing the case, prosecutors will follow the Yavapai County Attorney’s recommendation that the matter be furthered to the Tempe Police Department to permit necessary expert analysis of video evidence," the statement says.

Steele said the office will not make another comment until the investigation is complete and a charging decision is made.

The Yavapai County Attorney's Office in March recommended that no charges be made against Uber.

"The collision video, as it displays, likely does not accurately depict the events that occurred," the office said in a March news release.

The attorney's office suggested that Tempe police should continue investigating to find additional evidence, including having an expert analyze the video.

Tempe police Det. Greg Bacon said Wednesday that the department is "continuing our investigation into the Uber accident that occurred and we're conducting a lighting study as part of that continuing investigation.”

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was struck and killed by the self-driving vehicle while she was trying to cross Mill Avenue just south of Curry Road. She was not in a crosswalk.

Video later released showed that the safety driver, 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez, was distracted in the moments leading up to the impact.

