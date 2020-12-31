Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel home from hospital after brain hemorrhage

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is making progress towards recovery after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Election Day.
Adel has been discharged from the hospital and will continue her recovery from home, her office said on Thursday.
The 43-year-old attorney was hospitalized on November 3 after suffering a hard fall that later formed a blood clot in her brain.
Adel was running for reelection when the injury happened.
Her Democratic challenger in the general election, Julie Gunnigle, conceded to Adel a week later while she was in the hospital.
Adel has signed her oath of office and is working from home while recovering, according to her office.
Arizona Politics
Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.