Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel home from hospital after brain hemorrhage

Adel was hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Election Day.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is making progress towards recovery after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Election Day.

Adel has been discharged from the hospital and will continue her recovery from home, her office said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old attorney was hospitalized on November 3 after suffering a hard fall that later formed a blood clot in her brain.

Adel was running for reelection when the injury happened.

Her Democratic challenger in the general election, Julie Gunnigle, conceded to Adel a week later while she was in the hospital.

Adel has signed her oath of office and is working from home while recovering, according to her office.

Arizona Politics