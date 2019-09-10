MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen has been indicted in an adoption fraud scheme, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office confirmed Tuesday evening.

The attorney general’s office did not provide additional details but said it will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to talk about the multi-state investigation and Petersen’s arrest.

According to court documents, Petersen and Lynwood Jennet helped pregnant women travel from the Republic of the Marshall Islands to Arizona to give up a child for adoption.

The documents say the women returned directly to the Marshall Islands in several instances.

This arrangement would violate an agreement called the Compact of Free Association between the U.S. and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, which bars Marshallese citizens from entering the U.S. if their travel is for the purpose of adoption.

Petersen and Jennet are also accused of falsely claiming the pregnant women were residents of Arizona to get medical services provided by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

The website for Petersen's law office says it specializes in private adoption, which "occurs without the direct involvement of a 3rd party -- such as an adoption agency or a state agency." The website also says Petersen has contacts in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah.

Video from Sky 12 shows authorities raiding Petersen's home on Tuesday. Investigators were also at his law office in Mesa.

The investigation involves the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

