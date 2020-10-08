8 arrested after protest in Phoenix to remember Michael Brown

For the six-year anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, a march was held in downtown Phoenix. It ended with eight arrests.

PHOENIX — Marchers gathered in downtown Phoenix to memorialize Michael Brown on the sixth anniversary of his death Sunday evening. The march ended with eight people arrested.

Brown was shot by police and killed in Ferguson, Mo., on Aug. 9, 2014.

The people at the rally asked for justice in instances of police brutality and the killing of African Americans by law enforcement.

A protest leader wore a red shirt reading "I can't breathe" which were the last words of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May.

"We want you all to stop killing us," he said.

About 40 people set off from 201 Washington Street.

The march ended at police headquarters in Phoenix where protesters pushed down a fence, then police deployed pepper spray and flashbangs, according to the Arizona Republic.

The protest was declared an unlawful assembly at 7:13 p.m. due to "criminal activity," according to a spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department. Eight people were arrested.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

There was an excessive heat warning in effect Sunday. It was 109 degrees in Phoenix at 6 p.m., according to data from the National Weather Service.