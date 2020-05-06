Demonstrations against police brutality continue in downtown Phoenix for 9th day

The marches for George Floyd and Dion Johnson have brought thousands to downtown Phoenix throughout the week in solidarity against racial injustice.

PHOENIX — A wave of demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality continued in Arizona for a ninth day Friday afternoon.

The marches have brought thousands of people to downtown Phoenix as the nation grapples with painful conversations of racial injustice.

Other demonstrations are happening in the city concurrently, including a prayer vigil.

Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked nationwide protests that have, at times, been marred by looting and riots, but the demonstrations across Phoenix have remained peaceful with no arrests made this week.

Organizers say they're planning to expand to more cities as early as Saturday.

Marchers have also cited the shooting death of Dion Johnson by a DPS trooper as an example of police brutality, but details of the incident remain scarce.

Johnson’s family released what they say is a dispatcher recording of the shooting, and ADOT video appears to show what happened in the moments after he was shot.

Some Arizona officials have asked the U.S. Justice Department to step in on the investigation.

Derek Chauvin, the now-fired officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air, was handed a more serious second-degree murder charge on Wednesday and the three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

An Arizona curfew from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. remains in effect until Monday, but protests have largely ended before that time.