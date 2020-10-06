Demonstrations against police brutality continue across Arizona for 13th day

Video of the now-fired officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as he begged for air while three other officers idly stood by sparked a national furor.

PHOENIX — Demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality continued in Arizona Tuesday afternoon.

The protests mark 13 days of marches and rallies after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Video of now-fired officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air while three other officers idly stood by sparked a national furor.

The nationwide protests have sometimes been marred by riots and looting, but the demonstrations in Phoenix remained peaceful all last week and were without a single arrest.

Marchers on Monday also made stops at a Confederate memorial erected outside the Arizona State Capitol. Arizona's secretary of state has called for the removal of the monument, and several military branches have signaled a desire to distance itself from memorials to a war that harkens back to slavery.

Last Friday, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams walked in solidarity with protesters and pledged change within her department. Williams announced Tuesday that officers in her department will no longer use the Carotid Control Technique, or headlock, that can cause the recipient to pass out.

"We can't function as a department without the trust of our community, and there are adjustments we can make to strengthen that trust,” Chief Williams said in a statement.

Williams will also be part of a national committee of mayors and police chiefs created to find new ways of police reform.

Marchers have also cited the shooting death of Dion Johnson by a DPS trooper as an example of police brutality, but details of the incident remain scarce.

Floyd was laid to rest Tuesday morning after a private funeral in Houston.

"No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations: Why?” former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, said in a video eulogy played at the service. “Now is the time for racial justice. That is the answer we must give to our children when they ask why.”

Chauvin and the three other officers have since been arrested as the nation struggles to find solutions to end police brutality.