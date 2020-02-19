PHOENIX — Last year, Lee Perreira left his home in South Phoenix, headed for Burbank, California – on foot.

It would take him 16 days, running a marathon or more every day. His goal was to raise a million dollars and hand a check to Ellen DeGeneres.

He completed his run but came up short on both the money and Ellen.

Next month, he plans to fix that.

"I ran from my front door to her front door," Perreira said. "I ran to Burbank studios."

Perreira picked three charities dear to him and his family. For family members who died of cancer, he chose the AZ Cancer Foundation for Children. For a grandfather with dementia, the Arizona Health Care Foundation. And for his mother, who he said was abused, the Chrysalis domestic violence shelter.

But charity came late in Perreira's life. He's a musician and spent years trying to make it big. There were hundreds of gigs, Perreira said, and the free bar tabs to go along with it.

He had never even thought of running a marathon until he lost the freedom to do it.

"The first marathon I ever ran was in prison," Perreira said. "I was in prison almost three years ago for a felony DUI."

Perreira said that prison term changed his life. When he got out, he got sober, realized he wanted to make a difference.

On March 29, Perreira will lace up his shoes again and head for Burbank. But this time he'll be bringing something he's been holding onto since the last run: a check with Ellen's foundation's name on it.

"I'm going to carry it with me when I run to Burbank, " Perreira said, "and I hope she answers the door."

You can find more information about Perreira's charity efforts at 16x16inc.org.

