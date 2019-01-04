PHOENIX — The fuel centers at Fry’s Food Stores in Phoenix are experiencing a fuel supply shortage, according to a statement from the company.

According to the statement, Kroger says its Phoenix stores were without gas due to "market supply and distribution challenges."

RELATED: Glitch in the gas tank? Drivers shocked to see 2 cent gas at Chandler Circle K

The statement did not specify how many fuel centers were out of fuel just that there were "many" without gas in Phoenix.

Kroger says because of the fuel shortage it will be rolling its customers' expired fuel points from March over into April.

"Any February fuel point balances greater than 100 points as of March 31 will be added to their April balance in 100-point increments," the company said.

The company says its working "as quickly as possible" to fix the issue.

Circle K also experienced a fuel shortage at some of its Phoenix locations two weeks ago.

READ: Some Arizona Circle K gas stations have run out of fuel, company says