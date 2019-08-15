CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two managers of an assisted living facility in Chandler have been indicted in connection with the death of a 69-year-old man.

Joseph and Lolita Somera, a husband and wife, operate an assisted living facility near Dobson and Ray roads where the man was being cared for.

Police said on Aug. 16, 2018, the air conditioning failed at the facility, leaving five residents without A/C.

Two days later, at 11:45 a.m, Lolita Somera called 911 to report that the victim was non-responsive, according to court documents.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

At the time, Chandler Police Department investigated the case and documented that the temperature inside the home was 94-degrees and 100-degrees inside the victim’s room, police said.

RELATED: PD: Baby left in car at Chandler Target parking lot, mother arrested

The Maricopa Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was end-stage renal disease complicated by acute pneumonia, police said.

On Aug. 16, 2019, the couple was arrested and faces a charge of vulnerable adult abuse.

RELATED: Phoenix renters’ rights to cool air explained

According to the report, the caregivers failed to properly care for the victim during an extreme heat resulting in the victim’s death, which was determined to be a combination of his medical condition and exposure to the extreme heat.