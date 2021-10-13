Man with life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Glendale

East and westbound lanes of Myrtle Avenue have been closed, officials said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in Glendale on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Grand and Myrtle avenues for reports of a man being hit by a train, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The man was walking from the west side of the tracks to the east side when he was struck by the train, police said. East and westbound lanes of Myrtle Avenue have been closed at Grand Avenue.

Grand Avenue going southbound has been restricted as investigators determine what happened.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

