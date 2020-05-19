Missing man with dementia found safe by police

Clay Scofield, 81, left his residence in a red Ford Taurus on May 18.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Update: Clay Scofield has been found safe, the Surprise Police Department said.

Original Story:

A Silver Alert has been issued since a man with dementia hasn't been seen after his vehicle was involved in a hit and run, the Surprise Police Department said.

The man, 81-year-old Clay Scofield, was last seen leaving his residence in a red 2018 Ford Taurus at 4:15 p.m. on May 18, police said. At 5:04 p.m., the vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision near the intersection of Bell Road and 32nd Street.

Officers have checked in with hospitals to see if Scofield is there, police said. All hospitals came back with negative results.

Anyone with information regarding Scofield's whereabouts is urged to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000.