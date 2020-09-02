PHOENIX — A man has been transported to the hospital after his truck crashed into a palm tree in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the single vehicle collision, where they found the driver with critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The driver was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said they suspect impairment may be a cause.

Phoenix police spokesman Sergeant Maggie Cox stated that police "can't confirm [the driver's] exact BAC, but the initial information provided was over the legal limit."

The crash took place around the area of 2900 E Cactus road. In a tweet, Phoenix PD asked people to avoid the area as the crash was cleared.