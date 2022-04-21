Man wins nearly $750K jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

The man recently hit a $744,340 multigame progressive jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley while playing Three Card Poker.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is $700,000 richer after hitting a progressive jackpot at a West Valley casino Tuesday.

Joseph R. hit a $744,340 multigame progressive jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley on April 19 while playing Three Card Poker and landing a royal flush as the winning hand.

Officials from the casino said Joseph is just the latest winner of a spectacular jackpot lately. Two months ago, another guest won a $500,000 jackpot playing Pai Gow Poker.

“Congratulations to our newest Winners’ Circle member, Joseph R.," said Treena Parvello, Director of Government and Public Relations. "We love celebrating when our guests win big! There’s always more to experience at Desert Diamond Casinos, from great food to exciting games and the best service for our guests to enjoy.”

Gambling Addiction

If you or someone you know could have a gambling addiction, here are some resources to seek help:

There's a peer support line at https://azccg.org/

The Arizona Department of Gaming has links to Gamblers Anonymous groups and other resources at https://problemgambling.az.gov/treatment-counseling/gamblers-anon

